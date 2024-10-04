Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.10 and traded as high as $28.69. Rexel shares last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 462 shares trading hands.
Rexel Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12.
Rexel Company Profile
Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.
