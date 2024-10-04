RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Acquires $35,877.05 in Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 8,815 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $35,877.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RF Industries alerts:

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 8,800 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,936.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 5,000 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $19,700.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 220 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $811.80.

RF Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

RFIL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. 14,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,491. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.99. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on RF Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RF Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.