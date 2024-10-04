Rio2 (CVE:ATM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Rio2 Limited (CVE:ATM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as high as C$0.68. Rio2 shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.
Rio2 Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.68.
Rio2 Company Profile
Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Chile. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Cerro Maricunga gold project located in Region III northeast of the city of Copiapo. Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
