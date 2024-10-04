River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 181.27 ($2.42) and traded as low as GBX 173 ($2.31). River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap shares last traded at GBX 173.14 ($2.32), with a volume of 31,701 shares trading hands.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 180.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 174.72. The company has a market capitalization of £60.34 million and a PE ratio of -243.84.

Insider Transactions at River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap

In related news, insider John Blowers bought 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £16,297.98 ($21,800.40). Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Company Profile

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

