RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 93.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RSF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,032. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.
About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
