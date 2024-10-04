RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. 64,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,850. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

