RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFMGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

RFM remained flat at $16.30 during trading on Friday. 11,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,622. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

