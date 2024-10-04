RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
RFM remained flat at $16.30 during trading on Friday. 11,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,622. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $16.54.
About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.