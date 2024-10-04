RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

RFM remained flat at $16.30 during trading on Friday. 11,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,622. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.