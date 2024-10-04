RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of RMMZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.32. 21,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,370. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96.

