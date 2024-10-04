Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.91. 52,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,925. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $16.37.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.