Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.91. 52,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,925. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

