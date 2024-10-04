RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

RMI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,972. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

