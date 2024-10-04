RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

RIV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 86,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,473. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

