RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 6,763,990 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,306,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

RLX Technology Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 2.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology

RLX Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 7,420.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,729,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,663 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RLX Technology by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.