RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 6,763,990 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,306,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.92.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 2.48%.
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
