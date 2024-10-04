Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Trading Down 6.6% – Time to Sell?

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.77 and last traded at $16.87. Approximately 1,474,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,775,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.16.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 154.00 and a beta of 2.44.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 858.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.