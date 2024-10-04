Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading 3.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) was up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 2,371,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 9,630,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on RKLB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $272,177.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,235.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $272,177.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,353 shares in the company, valued at $292,235.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after buying an additional 2,448,789 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth $5,469,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 217.1% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,060 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 879,160 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123,591 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 432,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 6.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297,073 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $30,226,000 after purchasing an additional 391,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

