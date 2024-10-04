Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 3,358 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $285.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.65. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $302.03.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.50.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

