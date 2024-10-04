Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 4,877 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 3.8% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $77,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 105,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,790,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVOV stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $96.47. The company has a market capitalization of $923.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.65.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

