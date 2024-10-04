Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 850 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,530,000 after acquiring an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 127,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 27,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.