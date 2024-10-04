Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Capital International Investors increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after buying an additional 8,675,322 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,498,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,897,000 after purchasing an additional 225,197 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,946,000 after purchasing an additional 735,613 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,600,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,364,000 after buying an additional 556,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,134,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,999,000 after buying an additional 1,840,424 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

