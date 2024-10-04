Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of VOO stock opened at $521.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $472.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $529.92.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Beat the Volatility: Top 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Watch
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.