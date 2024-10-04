Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $521.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $472.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $529.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

