Rockland Trust Co. Buys 55,590 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 127.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,590 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after buying an additional 310,807 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,600,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,312,000 after buying an additional 212,327 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,272 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $202.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

