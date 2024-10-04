Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in S&P Global by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.58.
Insider Activity at S&P Global
In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Price Performance
SPGI stock opened at $514.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.49. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $528.02.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
