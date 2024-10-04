Rockland Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 13,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,588,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 65,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,182,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.32.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $240.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

