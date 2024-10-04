Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,016 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Target by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 2,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Target by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Target by 45.6% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $149.59 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.18.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

