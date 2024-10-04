Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.57 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 644,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after buying an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 60,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,039,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,149,000 after acquiring an additional 67,127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 162,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 85,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $48.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

