Rockland Trust Co. Has $10.68 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,926,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.2 %

KMB stock opened at $140.04 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

