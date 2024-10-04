Rockland Trust Co. Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.38.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

