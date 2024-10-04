Rockland Trust Co. Has $25.90 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.6% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $951.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $958.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $888.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $825.47.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $925.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.