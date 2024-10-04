Rockland Trust Co. Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,711 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,694,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 98,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 276.2% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 22,334 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $56.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

