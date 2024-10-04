Rockland Trust Co. Has $4.81 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,149.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,128.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,075.70. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.22 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

