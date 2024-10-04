Rockland Trust Co. Has $66.57 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10,247.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617,516 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $66,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $105.41 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day moving average is $99.86.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.