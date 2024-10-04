Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in OGE Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,829,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,103,000 after purchasing an additional 150,797 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,815,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,878,000 after acquiring an additional 139,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OGE Energy by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,453,000 after purchasing an additional 531,730 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 924,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 50,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 892,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 123,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $41.48.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

