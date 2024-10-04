Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 185,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 17,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

