Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,203 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OIH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

OIH opened at $298.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $262.18 and a 1 year high of $354.44.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

