Rockland Trust Co. Sells 2,999 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth $109,382,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Copart by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,466 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Copart by 43.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,862,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,616,000 after buying an additional 1,469,292 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,307,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Copart by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,017,000 after buying an additional 1,199,781 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT opened at $52.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

