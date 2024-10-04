Rockland Trust Co. Sells 312 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Client Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $127.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $128.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.06.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

