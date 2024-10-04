Rockland Trust Co. Sells 3,182 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 4.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $88,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $8,065,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $245.49 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $247.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.68.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.