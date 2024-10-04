Rockland Trust Co. Sells 3,415 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMHI. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $49.47 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

