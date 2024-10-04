Rockland Trust Co. Sells 624 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $89.53 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

