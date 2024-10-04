Rockland Trust Co. Sells 6,614 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,232,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,876,000 after acquiring an additional 80,414 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,953,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2,811.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 304,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 293,831 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $85.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

