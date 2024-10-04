Rockland Trust Co. Sells 74 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,938 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

ORCL opened at $166.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.86. The company has a market capitalization of $462.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $173.99.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,573,181 shares of company stock valued at $225,338,245 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.42.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

