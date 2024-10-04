Rockland Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $50.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

