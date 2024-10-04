Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.34 and traded as low as C$55.90. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$55.90, with a volume of 203 shares.
Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.70%.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
