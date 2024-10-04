Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 0.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $90.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Roku traded as high as $77.23 and last traded at $75.60. 512,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,480,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.45.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Get Roku alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

Insider Transactions at Roku

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,933.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,100. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 8.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Roku by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 144.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 32,603 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.