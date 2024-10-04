Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Boosted by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,438,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,927,000 after acquiring an additional 206,873 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,023,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,036,000 after acquiring an additional 148,316 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Rollins by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,765,000 after purchasing an additional 357,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 4.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,825,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,860,000 after acquiring an additional 133,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rollins by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,156,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,247,000 after acquiring an additional 172,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Rollins Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $51.96.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,056 shares of company stock worth $698,347. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

