Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Decreased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,438,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,927,000 after buying an additional 206,873 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,023,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,036,000 after buying an additional 148,316 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 14.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,765,000 after buying an additional 357,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,825,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,860,000 after buying an additional 133,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,156,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,247,000 after buying an additional 172,009 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,129.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,056 shares of company stock valued at $698,347 over the last 90 days. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROL

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $51.96.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 67.42%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.