Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Increased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $19,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

ROP opened at $548.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $546.11 and a 200-day moving average of $545.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

