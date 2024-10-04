Roth Capital Comments on Powerfleet, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Powerfleet in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Powerfleet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Powerfleet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Thursday.

Powerfleet Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ AIOT opened at $4.98 on Friday. Powerfleet has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $534.60 million, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Powerfleet had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million.

About Powerfleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

