Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT) Trading Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.84 and last traded at $37.57. 26,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 77,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.43.

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $155.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46.

About Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF

The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in 25 to 50 companies around the world that are involved in generative artificial intelligence and other related technologies.

