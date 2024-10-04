Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.02. 36,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 47,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF stock. Embree Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Embree Financial Group owned 0.52% of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.