Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Route1 shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

Route1 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

Route1 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.